Don’t forget to use the Isle of Wight Santa Tracker this year

The local weather service’s senior meteorologist David Carrington will once again track Father Christmas over the UK and IOW on Christmas Eve (between 7-9pm).

The local weather expert gives up his family time on Christmas Eve to track Santa on his long journey over the UK and Isle of Wight.

He says,

“In total it takes three hours to help track Father Christmas on this very special night.”

Help get little ones to bed on time

It’s the weather centre’s 14th year spying on Santa and his loyal team of reindeer headed by Rudolf. The Santa Tracker can also be used by parents to help get little ones in to bed before Santa visits.

David said,

“We all know that Santa won’t stop unless he knows you are in bed fast asleep.”

Lots more

The Website also offers a number of Christmas related pages including the naughty or nice list, North Pole weather plus Christmas colouring, project sleigh and the Santa files.

This year they’re collecting donations to help buy sleeping bags for the Isle of Wight’s rough sleepers.

So don’t forget to stop by on Christmas Eve, from 7pm.

News shared by David on behalf of the Isle of Wight Weather Centre. Ed

Image: Osman Rana under CC BY 2.0