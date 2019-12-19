Met Office extends weather warning for the Isle of Wight

The Isle of Wight is currently under a Met Office ‘Be Alert’ weather warning for heavy rain.

The warning runs from today until midday on Friday and then again over the weekend.

It reads:

Heavy rain leading to flooding and travel disruption in places. What to expect

Homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings, most likely across southwest England and south Wales.

Delays or cancellations to train and bus services are possible

Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

Some communities may be cut off by flooded roads, most likely across southwest England and south Wales.

Possible power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses, most likely across southwest England and south Wales.

Several periods of heavy rain are likely until early Friday. 30 to 50 mm of rain is likely to accumulate quite widely during this time, with 60 to 90 mm over some south-facing hills of southwest England and south Wales. Some drier periods are likely in between the spells of rain and the longevity of these is uncertain, but the overall accumulation of rain on saturated ground is likely to lead to flooding in places Further spells of heavy rain and showers are possible during Saturday and into Sunday. Whilst amounts of rain are not expected to be particularly large, 10-15 mm and perhaps 20-30 in a few places. This falling onto saturated ground makes some flooding possible.

Image: Gabriele Diwald under CC BY 2.0