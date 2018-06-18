Don’t get cornered by an unhealthy relationship #RaiseaFlag

Police and Crime Commissioner, Michael Lane, has today (18th June) launched his Youth Commission’s #RaiseaFlag campaign that aims to help young people recognise the signs of an unhealthy relationship.

To mark the launch the Commissioner has raised a campaign flag at the joint Police and Fire Headquarters in Eastleigh on the day of England’s first World Cup match.

Rise in domestic abuse

Research has shown that incidents of domestic abuse rise when England Play during World Cup. Throughout the tournament the campaign flag will be raised on flagpoles across the Hampshire policing area to draw attention to the issue of unhealthy relationships.

Michael Lane, said:

“It is sad that major sports competitions like the World Cup can cause a rise in Domestic Abuse, but the evidence indicates we should be prepared. I hope that the RaiseaFlag campaign will encourage people to be alert to the signs of domestic abuse and unhealthy relationships in their communities. “The #Raiseaflag campaign is being supported by many of our public sector partners, youth organisations and football clubs. I was pleased that Chief Inspector Mike Haines and Hampshire Fire and Rescue Area Manager Tom Simms were able to join me and youth Commission members, Casey and Ryan at the first flag raising.”

Raising awareness of the signs

Youth Commission member, Julia aged 17 from Havant said:

“We have created the RaiseaFlag campaign because young people have told us that they think more needs to be done to raise awareness of the signs of an unhealthy relationship. “In an unhealthy relationship there is often one person who wants to control the other – this can be through physical, verbal or emotional harm. We want anyone who is in a relationship that leaves them feeling uncomfortable, sad or afraid to be able to recognise the red flags of an unhealthy relationship and to access the help they need.”

Where to get help

Anyone who has been affected by domestic abuse, or any crime, can contact the Victim Care Service on 0808 178 1641.

The Victim Care Service has specialist case workers providing tailored support for victims of Domestic Abuse.

More information on the support available can be found on the Website.

Image: L-R Chief Inspector, Mike Haines, Youth Commission member Ryan, Police and Crime Commissioner Michael Lane, Youth Commission volunteer Casey and HFRS Area Manager Tom Simms

Report from the office of Police and Crime Commissioner, Michael Lane. Ed