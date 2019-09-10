Don’t miss exhibition (and talk) by Isle of Wight innovation hero, John Ackroyd

Monkton Arts – the new community-based cafe and arts centre in Ryde – is currently hosting a great exhibition of memorabilia belonging to John Ackroyd.

John Ackroyd is the designer of the first modern-day city production electric car and was also involved in designing and building Thrust 2, which held the land speed record from 1983 to 1997.

The two-week exhibition runs until 21st September (open 10am-5pm Monday-Saturday).

The exhibition features models and blueprints never before seen in public, as well as some incredible awards, his original boiler suit whilst working on Thrust 2 and more.

An afternoon with Ackers

There are a few tickets left for a talk by John this Friday (13th September) from 4pm.

Get in touch with Jenna or Dawn at Monkton Arts to secure your seat.

The home of innovation, creativity, invention and engineering skill

Last year John was awarded The Wise Owl Award for Life Time Achievement by Michael Lilley.

Mayor of Ryde, Cllr Michael Lilley, told OnTheWight,

“It was amazing to see the John Ackroyd exhibition. I was so proud in 2017 to nominate John for the Freedom of Ryde and even prouder to attend the exhibition as Mayor of Ryde. John is an iconic Ryde and Isle of Wight living legend. I am proud he lives in my Ryde East Ward. “Ryde and IW can claim to be the home of the hovercraft (cushion-craft), the first city electric car, fastest cars in the World and atmosphere breaking balloons, all through John and his local engineering buddies. “I urge everyone to go and see his work and memorabilia. It proves the Island is the home of great innovation, creativity, invention and engineering skill.”

Monkton Arts can be found at 11 East Street, Ryde PO33 1JR.

Images: © Moza Ackroyd