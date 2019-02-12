Double-bill of documentaries by Isle of Wight filmmaker

Ventnor filmmaker, David George, returns to Ventnor with a double-bill of documentaries later this week.

The screenings take place on Friday 15th February (7.30pm) at Ventnor Arts Club, High Street, Ventnor.

Double-bill

‘Samaritans, can I help you?’ looks at the charity founded over 60 years ago by Chad Varah to give emotional support to those at risk of suicide.

‘Aspire’ is a film about the users and volunteers of the ground-breaking community hub based in the redundant Holy Trinity church in Ryde.

Previous titles

In 2018 David’s short film, ‘Mate Crime’ commissioned by Healthwatch Isle of Wight was shown at the Royal Society of Medicine.

Following its premier at Ventnor Arts Club last September David has been invited to show his documentary ‘Wightwash’, about the Isle of Wight Council’s ill-fated Eco Island project, at the University of Indiana, USA conference on governance in June 2019.

Book now

A Q&A will follow each film.

Approximate running time two hours 30 minutes, including one interval.

Tickets are available via Ventnor Arts Website.