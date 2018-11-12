Free screenings: The Ecoisland vision – how it fell apart and ultimately ended in tragedy

The next two weeks bring another chance to see screenings of the ‘Wightwash: Eco Island’ film by Isle of Wight film maker, David George.

In 2007​ the Isle of Wight Council laid out its Eco Island vision.

“We want the Isle of Wight to become a world renowned Eco-Island, with a thriving economy and a real sense of pride, where residents and visitors enjoy healthy lives, feel safe and are treated with respect.”

Tragic end

Eleven years later this documentary looks at what happened to that vision, how it fell apart and ultimately ended in tragedy with the suicide of Ecoisland Founder, David Green.

Both the Isle of Wight council and the County Press came in for criticism at his Inquest.

Free screenings

There are a variety of free screenings around the Island over the next two weeks, apart from Ventnor Arts Club where entry is £6 for non members.

See our listings at Events OnTheWight for more detail.

All screenings start at 7.30pm followed by a Q&A.

Watch the trailer here