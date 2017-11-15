Isle of Wight short film raises awareness of ‘Mate Crime’

This great Isle of Wight-made short film about ‘Mate Crime’ – when vulnerable people are taken advantage of or abused – will be presented at the next Royal Society of Medicine Conference.

mate crime awareness film

Nikki shares this latest news from Isle of Wight Healthwatch. Ed

An Isle of Wight film produced by Utility Films and Healthwatch Isle of Wight, in collaboration with people with a learning disability, will be presented at the Royal Society of Medicine Conference on the 20th November.

The film’s director David George said,

“It was a privilege to work with all those involved in our film ‘Mate Crime’.

“I was very pleased to be asked to introduce the film at the Royal Society of Medicine, where I hope it will illustrate the good work of many individuals in tackling this problem on the Island.”

What is ‘Mate Crime’?
Mate crime is a criminal offence and refers to the befriending of people, who are perceived by perpetrators to be vulnerable, for the purposes of taking advantage of, manipulating and/or abusing them.

The perpetrator is likely to be perceived as a close friend, a carer or family member and will use this relationship for exploitation. Mate crime is occurring on the Isle of Wight but is currently underreported.

Part of a bigger project
The film was developed to raise awareness of mate crime which can affect people of all ages, including people with a learning disability, older people and people with a mental health condition.

It will be used as part of a bigger project with the Local Safeguarding Adults Board, to make more people aware of what mate crime is and how they can report their concerns if they suspect someone is a victim.

The film was showcased at the Isle of Wight Safeguarding Adult Board conference in March earlier this year.

Wednesday, 15th November, 2017 11:13am

By

