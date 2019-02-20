East Cowes host four-days of festivities for 200th anniversary of birth of Queen Victoria

This spring bank holiday head to East Cowes for four days of family fun.

Celebrating the 200th anniversary of the birth of Queen Victoria and Prince Albert – who chose East Cowes for the location of their holiday home Osborne House – the town will be bursting with events and entertainment.

Running from Friday 24th May to Monday 27th (the bank holiday) there’ll be a Victorian Fair, open air theatre, stalls, entertainers, live music, marching bands and lots more.

Love: Our time to shine

Isle of Wight councillor for East Cowes, Cllr Karl Love, told OnTheWight,

“This event is to celebrate all that’s good about our town people and local history. “East Cowes is changing forever and it’s our time to shine.”

What to expect

The festivities will also celebrate the 110th anniversary of the Tsar and Tsarina of Russdia’s visit to Barton Manor.

There’ll be lots to do for all ages over the weekend, including:

Esplanade Festival, with live music and entertainment

History walks

A Grand Exhibition

Street art and town tapestry

A Thanksgiving Service

RNLI Open Day

If you have any bunting or ribbons going spare that the town can be decorated with, get in touch with Karl and don’t forget to dig our your Victorian traditional dress for the weekend (or start making it now).

Become a sponsor

The four-day festivities are being sponsored by A&B Events, East Cowes Town Council, East Cowes Community Partnership, East Cowes Business Association and many local people.

If you would like to sponsor the event, get in touch with Cllr Karl Love.

Find out more

Visit the Facebook event page for the latest information about the four-day event.

