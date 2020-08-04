Eat Out to Help Out: Every Isle of Wight business (200+) taking part – in a single, simple list

The ‘Eat Out to Help Out’ campaign offers those who eat at local businesses at 50% discount, up to a maximum of £10 per person, on food and non-alcoholic drinks, any Monday to Wednesday in August.

When we’ve been looking at the Government’s Website, we’ve found it a little hard to get an overall view of all of the Isle of Wight businesses taking part.

The Government’s Website works by just showing you businesses within a five mile radius from a single postcode. That might make sense on the Mainland, but, as we all know, with the whole Island being relatively close to hand, many want an Island-wide view of what’s available.

Making it simple to see them all

Given that, News OnTheWight’s been digging around to try and find the data for all of the Island businesses, so we can put them all in one place for you.

To make it even easier, you can sort by the name of the venue to see if your favourite is taking part, or by town, if you know you want to eat in a certain area.

There’s also a search available to you.

If you find it helpful, share it with your friends to make an arrangement to meet up for some food – it’s half price after all!

Once you’ve agreed on the venue, pop the postcode into your satnav, or online mapping system to guide you there.

Name Town Postcode The White Lion Arreton PO30 3AA The Fighting Cocks Arreton PO30 3AR Bembridge Sailing Club Bembridge PO35 5NR Crab & Lobster Bembridge PO35 5TR Framptons' Bembridge PO35 5SD Lockslane Bembridge PO35 5XN Propeller Inn Bembridge PO35 5PW Village Inn Bembridge PO35 5SF Whitecliff Bay Holiday Park Bembridge PO35 5PL Blackgang Chine Blackgang PO38 2HN The Bonchurch Inn Bonchurch PO38 1NU Oasis Interior Landscapes Brading PO36 0QA Brighstone Newsagents Brighstone PO30 4AH Isle Of Wight Pearl Brighstone PO30 4DD Wight Mouse Inn Chale PO38 2HA Chessell Pottery Cafe Chessell PO41 0UE All About Catering Cowes PO31 7UT Call It What You Want Cowes PO31 7RL Food Shack And Bar At Gurnard Cowes PO31 8QE Gastronomy Cowes Cowes PO31 7RR Gurnard Press Cowes PO31 8JW Harbour Kitchen Cowes PO31 7AX Island Sailing Club Cowes PO31 7RE Jolliffes Cowes Cowes PO31 7BE Mojac's Restaurant And Bar Cowes PO31 7BG Murrays Cowes PO31 7AT New Holmwood Hotel Cowes PO31 8BW Portland Inn Cowes PO31 8JN Royal London Yacht Club Cowes PO31 7QS Royal Ocean Racing Club Cowes PO31 7QU The Anchor Inn Cowes PO31 7SA The Basque Kitchen Cowes PO31 7HT The Coast Bar And Dining Room Cowes PO31 7BG The Duke Of York Cowes PO31 7BT The Pier View Cowes PO31 7RY The Red Duster Restaurant Cowes PO31 7RS The Yachtsman Cowes PO31 7QS Toninos Italian Restaurant Cowes PO31 7BE Travellers' Joy Cowes PO31 8LS Woodvale Hotel Cowes PO31 8LE Robin Hill Downend PO30 2NU Albert Cottage Hotel & Restaurant East Cowes PO32 6BD Seabreeze East Cowes PO32 6RU Shoreside Cafe East Cowes PO32 6AD The Lifeboat East Cowes PO32 6UB The Lunch Box Cafe East Cowes PO32 6EP Cafe Moa, West Wight Sports Freshwater PO40 9XH Dimbola Tea Room Freshwater PO40 9QE End Of The Line Cafe Freshwater PO40 9UH The Hut, Colwell Bay Freshwater PO40 9NP The Rabbit Hole Iow Freshwater PO40 9AS The Red Lion Freshwater PO40 9BP The Sugarloaf Freshwater PO40 9UT The Vine Inn Freshwater PO40 9UP The Griffin Godshill PO38 3JD The Old Smithy Godshill PO38 3HZ The Taverners Inn Godshill PO38 3HZ The Pointer Inn Newchurch PO36 0NN Ambassador Freehouse Newport PO30 5LE Board Cafe Bar Newport PO30 1LQ Caffe Isola Newport PO30 1LG Castle Inn Newport Newport PO30 1BQ Comicoffee Newport PO30 1UL Cornerstop Cafe Newport PO30 1JZ Forest View Cafe Newport PO30 5NB Gods Providence House Newport PO30 1SL Hewitt's Restaurant Newport PO30 5ET Hong Kong Express Newport PO30 5EP Long Island Newport PO30 5AZ Love Coffee Newport PO30 1XA Mcdonald's Restaurant Newport PO30 1LB Newport & District Conservative Club Newport PO30 1XB One Holyrood Newport PO30 5AU Pasha Grill Newport PO30 1TY Peach Vegan Kitchen Newport PO30 1LB Quay Arts Newport PO30 5BD Sportsmans Rest Newport PO30 4LP The Bargeman's Rest Newport PO30 5BS The Blue Door Newport PO301UX The Breeze Newport PO30 2LA The Cafe Newport PO30 5UX The Dairymans Daughter Newport PO30 3AA The Eight Bells Newport PO30 1NR The George Inn Newport PO30 1LB The Stag Newport PO30 5TW The Sun Inn Newport PO30 4EH The Walled Garden Cafe Newport PO30 5AU Town Choice Cafe Newport PO30 1JU Valentino's Restaurant Newport PO30 1NT Waverley Inn Newport PO30 1PA The Horse And Groom Ningwood PO30 4NW Castlehaven Caravan Park Beach Cafe Niton PO38 2ND The Chequers Inn Rookley PO38 3NZ The Lakes Rookley Rookley PO38 3LU Alamo Bar And Grill Ryde PO33 2DY Bagel Wrap Coffee House Ryde PO33 2LG Bartletts Green Farm Tea Rooms Ryde PO33 1QQ Blacksheep Bar And Club Lounge Ryde PO33 2LF Busy Bee Nurseries Ryde PO33 1QG Fumo 33 Ryde PO33 2LE Ganders Restaurant Ryde PO33 1UQ Hong Kong Express Restaurant Ryde PO33 2DY House Of Zabre Ryde PO33 2DU Isle Of Wight Bus And Coach Museum Ryde PO33 2BE Kevars Ryde PO33 2RE Koffee Bar Ryde PO33 2AA Leo Leisure Bingo Ryde PO33 2HX Leo Leisure Commodore Cinema Ryde PO33 2HX Long John Eater Ryde PO33 2EA Mcdonald's Restaurant Ryde PO33 1QG Monkton Arts And The Lounge Cafe Ryde PO33 1JP No64 Ryde PO33 2JF Royal Esplanade Hotel Ryde PO33 2ED Slice Of Life Cafe Ryde PO33 2HW So Yummy Ryde PO33 2HT T & D Kitchen Ryde Ryde PO33 2AA The Duck Ryde PO33 1LE The Fishbourne Ryde PO33 4EU The Marine Ryde PO33 2DZ The Mermaid Bar Ryde PO33 1PX The Pavilion Ryde PO33 2EL The White Hart Inn Ryde PO33 4DP The Wonky Goat Ryde PO33 2DT Yelfs Hotel Ryde PO33 2LG Barnabys Restaurant Sandown PO36 8JR Bear Cafe Sandown PO36 0PJ Bellamy's Sandown PO36 8AD Bugle Inn Sandown PO36 0DQ Caulkheads Sandown PO36 8AY Daisy's Bakery And Tearooms Sandown PO36 8DA Kate Cottage Sandown PO36 8AD Little Dessert Shop Sandown PO36 8JR Melville Hall Hotel Sandown PO36 9DH Muzza's Sandown PO36 8DE Pedallers Cafe Sandown PO36 0NP Serenitys Sandown PO36 8AQ Shanklin And Sandown Golf Club Sandown PO36 9PR Surfside Diner Sandown PO36 8AE The Bandstand Sandown PO36 8AT The Beach Cafe Sandown PO36 8JR The Culver Haven Inn Sandown PO36 8QT The Garlic Farm Sandown PO36 0NR The Ocean Deck Bar & Restaurant Sandown PO36 8AE The Reef Sandown PO36 8AE The Wildheart Cafe Sandown PO36 8QB The Boathouse Seaview PO345AW The Old Barracks Restaurant Seaview PO34 5AR The Seaview Hotel Seaview PO34 5EX Amici Shanklin PO37 6JJ Beach Cafe 34 Shanklin PO37 6BG Blueberrys Cafe Shanklin PO37 6HS Bournehall Country Hotel & Restaurant Shanklin PO37 6RR Brunswick Hotel Shanklin PO37 6AN Caesars Restaurant Shanklin Beach Hotel Shanklin PO37 6BJ Channel View Hotel Shanklin PO37 6EH Cinderellas Tea Room Shanklin PO37 6JZ Cinnamon Restaurant And Takeaway Shanklin PO37 7AF Foxhills Of Shanklin Shanklin PO37 6LS No 64 Shanklin Shanklin PO37 6JN Paramount Cafe Shanklin PO37 6NJ Pavarotti Restaurant Shanklin PO37 6NS Pencil Cottage Tea Garden Shanklin PO37 6NU Pendletons Shanklin PO37 6NR Shanklin Conservative Club Shanklin PO37 6AU Somerton Lodge Shanklin PO37 6LT The Steamer Inn Shanklin PO37 6BS The Waterfront Inn Shanklin PO37 6BN Tumblers Cafe Shanklin PO37 7AT Vernon Cottage Shanklin PO37 6AA The Crown Inn Shorwell PO30 3JZ The Bay Colwell Totland PO39 0DA Highdown Inn Totland Bay PO39 0HY Besty & Spinkys Ventnor PO38 1JR Buddle Inn Ventnor PO38 2NE Carnaby Tea Rooms Ventnor PO38 1LU Masala Bay Ventnor PO381ST T & D Kitchen Ventnor Ventnor PO38 1RZ The Blenheim Ventnor PO38 1RY The Mill Bay Ventnor PO38 1JR The Seapot Ventnor PO38 1HP Tramezzni Ventnor PO38 1RZ Waterside Cafe Ventnor PO38 1JX Woods Kitchen Ventnor PO38 3HH The White Horse Inn Whitwell PO38 2PY Bluebells At Briddlesford Wootton PO33 4RY Darwin (Woodside Bay) Wootton PO33 4JT Cibo Wootton Bridge PO33 4PF Lakeside Park Hotel & Spa Wootton Bridge PO33 4LJ The Woodmans Arms Wootton Bridge PO33 4RQ Bugle Coaching Inn Yarmouth PO41 0NS Cucina Yarmouth PO41 0PL Kings Head Yarmouth PO41 0PB Off The Rails Yarmouth PO41 0QT On The Rocks Yarmouth PO41 0PJ Royal Solent Yacht Club Yarmouth PO41 0NS The Cow Restaurant And Bar Yarmouth PO410YJ The Gossips Cafe Yarmouth PO41 0NS

No voucher is required. Diners can take advantage of the offer as many times as they like during the month.

Do let us know

We’ve taken this data from the Government source, so it’s possible there might be some errors in it. If you see anything wrong, please do get in touch, so we can correct any errors they may have made.