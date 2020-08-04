Eat Out to Help Out: Every Isle of Wight business (200+) taking part – in a single, simple list

The ‘Eat Out to Help Out’ campaign offers those who eat at local businesses at 50% discount, up to a maximum of £10 per person, on food and non-alcoholic drinks, any Monday to Wednesday in August.
When we’ve been looking at the Government’s Website, we’ve found it a little hard to get an overall view of all of the Isle of Wight businesses taking part.
The Government’s Website works by just showing you businesses within a five mile radius from a single postcode. That might make sense on the Mainland, but, as we all know, with the whole Island being relatively close to hand, many want an Island-wide view of what’s available.
Making it simple to see them all
Given that, News OnTheWight’s been digging around to try and find the data for all of the Island businesses, so we can put them all in one place for you.
To make it even easier, you can sort by the name of the venue to see if your favourite is taking part, or by town, if you know you want to eat in a certain area.
There’s also a search available to you.
If you find it helpful, share it with your friends to make an arrangement to meet up for some food – it’s half price after all!
Once you’ve agreed on the venue, pop the postcode into your satnav, or online mapping system to guide you there.
|Name
|Town
|Postcode
|The White Lion
|Arreton
|PO30 3AA
|The Fighting Cocks
|Arreton
|PO30 3AR
|Bembridge Sailing Club
|Bembridge
|PO35 5NR
|Crab & Lobster
|Bembridge
|PO35 5TR
|Framptons'
|Bembridge
|PO35 5SD
|Lockslane
|Bembridge
|PO35 5XN
|Propeller Inn
|Bembridge
|PO35 5PW
|Village Inn
|Bembridge
|PO35 5SF
|Whitecliff Bay Holiday Park
|Bembridge
|PO35 5PL
|Blackgang Chine
|Blackgang
|PO38 2HN
|The Bonchurch Inn
|Bonchurch
|PO38 1NU
|Oasis Interior Landscapes
|Brading
|PO36 0QA
|Brighstone Newsagents
|Brighstone
|PO30 4AH
|Isle Of Wight Pearl
|Brighstone
|PO30 4DD
|Wight Mouse Inn
|Chale
|PO38 2HA
|Chessell Pottery Cafe
|Chessell
|PO41 0UE
|All About Catering
|Cowes
|PO31 7UT
|Call It What You Want
|Cowes
|PO31 7RL
|Food Shack And Bar At Gurnard
|Cowes
|PO31 8QE
|Gastronomy Cowes
|Cowes
|PO31 7RR
|Gurnard Press
|Cowes
|PO31 8JW
|Harbour Kitchen
|Cowes
|PO31 7AX
|Island Sailing Club
|Cowes
|PO31 7RE
|Jolliffes Cowes
|Cowes
|PO31 7BE
|Mojac's Restaurant And Bar
|Cowes
|PO31 7BG
|Murrays
|Cowes
|PO31 7AT
|New Holmwood Hotel
|Cowes
|PO31 8BW
|Portland Inn
|Cowes
|PO31 8JN
|Royal London Yacht Club
|Cowes
|PO31 7QS
|Royal Ocean Racing Club
|Cowes
|PO31 7QU
|The Anchor Inn
|Cowes
|PO31 7SA
|The Basque Kitchen
|Cowes
|PO31 7HT
|The Coast Bar And Dining Room
|Cowes
|PO31 7BG
|The Duke Of York
|Cowes
|PO31 7BT
|The Pier View
|Cowes
|PO31 7RY
|The Red Duster Restaurant
|Cowes
|PO31 7RS
|The Yachtsman
|Cowes
|PO31 7QS
|Toninos Italian Restaurant
|Cowes
|PO31 7BE
|Travellers' Joy
|Cowes
|PO31 8LS
|Woodvale Hotel
|Cowes
|PO31 8LE
|Robin Hill
|Downend
|PO30 2NU
|Albert Cottage Hotel & Restaurant
|East Cowes
|PO32 6BD
|Seabreeze
|East Cowes
|PO32 6RU
|Shoreside Cafe
|East Cowes
|PO32 6AD
|The Lifeboat
|East Cowes
|PO32 6UB
|The Lunch Box Cafe
|East Cowes
|PO32 6EP
|Cafe Moa, West Wight Sports
|Freshwater
|PO40 9XH
|Dimbola Tea Room
|Freshwater
|PO40 9QE
|End Of The Line Cafe
|Freshwater
|PO40 9UH
|The Hut, Colwell Bay
|Freshwater
|PO40 9NP
|The Rabbit Hole Iow
|Freshwater
|PO40 9AS
|The Red Lion
|Freshwater
|PO40 9BP
|The Sugarloaf
|Freshwater
|PO40 9UT
|The Vine Inn
|Freshwater
|PO40 9UP
|The Griffin
|Godshill
|PO38 3JD
|The Old Smithy
|Godshill
|PO38 3HZ
|The Taverners Inn
|Godshill
|PO38 3HZ
|The Pointer Inn
|Newchurch
|PO36 0NN
|Ambassador Freehouse
|Newport
|PO30 5LE
|Board Cafe Bar
|Newport
|PO30 1LQ
|Caffe Isola
|Newport
|PO30 1LG
|Castle Inn Newport
|Newport
|PO30 1BQ
|Comicoffee
|Newport
|PO30 1UL
|Cornerstop Cafe
|Newport
|PO30 1JZ
|Forest View Cafe
|Newport
|PO30 5NB
|Gods Providence House
|Newport
|PO30 1SL
|Hewitt's Restaurant
|Newport
|PO30 5ET
|Hong Kong Express
|Newport
|PO30 5EP
|Long Island
|Newport
|PO30 5AZ
|Love Coffee
|Newport
|PO30 1XA
|Mcdonald's Restaurant
|Newport
|PO30 1LB
|Newport & District Conservative Club
|Newport
|PO30 1XB
|One Holyrood
|Newport
|PO30 5AU
|Pasha Grill
|Newport
|PO30 1TY
|Peach Vegan Kitchen
|Newport
|PO30 1LB
|Quay Arts
|Newport
|PO30 5BD
|Sportsmans Rest
|Newport
|PO30 4LP
|The Bargeman's Rest
|Newport
|PO30 5BS
|The Blue Door
|Newport
|PO301UX
|The Breeze
|Newport
|PO30 2LA
|The Cafe
|Newport
|PO30 5UX
|The Dairymans Daughter
|Newport
|PO30 3AA
|The Eight Bells
|Newport
|PO30 1NR
|The George Inn
|Newport
|PO30 1LB
|The Stag
|Newport
|PO30 5TW
|The Sun Inn
|Newport
|PO30 4EH
|The Walled Garden Cafe
|Newport
|PO30 5AU
|Town Choice Cafe
|Newport
|PO30 1JU
|Valentino's Restaurant
|Newport
|PO30 1NT
|Waverley Inn
|Newport
|PO30 1PA
|The Horse And Groom
|Ningwood
|PO30 4NW
|Castlehaven Caravan Park Beach Cafe
|Niton
|PO38 2ND
|The Chequers Inn
|Rookley
|PO38 3NZ
|The Lakes Rookley
|Rookley
|PO38 3LU
|Alamo Bar And Grill
|Ryde
|PO33 2DY
|Bagel Wrap Coffee House
|Ryde
|PO33 2LG
|Bartletts Green Farm Tea Rooms
|Ryde
|PO33 1QQ
|Blacksheep Bar And Club Lounge
|Ryde
|PO33 2LF
|Busy Bee Nurseries
|Ryde
|PO33 1QG
|Fumo 33
|Ryde
|PO33 2LE
|Ganders Restaurant
|Ryde
|PO33 1UQ
|Hong Kong Express Restaurant
|Ryde
|PO33 2DY
|House Of Zabre
|Ryde
|PO33 2DU
|Isle Of Wight Bus And Coach Museum
|Ryde
|PO33 2BE
|Kevars
|Ryde
|PO33 2RE
|Koffee Bar
|Ryde
|PO33 2AA
|Leo Leisure Bingo
|Ryde
|PO33 2HX
|Leo Leisure Commodore Cinema
|Ryde
|PO33 2HX
|Long John Eater
|Ryde
|PO33 2EA
|Mcdonald's Restaurant
|Ryde
|PO33 1QG
|Monkton Arts And The Lounge Cafe
|Ryde
|PO33 1JP
|No64
|Ryde
|PO33 2JF
|Royal Esplanade Hotel
|Ryde
|PO33 2ED
|Slice Of Life Cafe
|Ryde
|PO33 2HW
|So Yummy
|Ryde
|PO33 2HT
|T & D Kitchen Ryde
|Ryde
|PO33 2AA
|The Duck
|Ryde
|PO33 1LE
|The Fishbourne
|Ryde
|PO33 4EU
|The Marine
|Ryde
|PO33 2DZ
|The Mermaid Bar
|Ryde
|PO33 1PX
|The Pavilion
|Ryde
|PO33 2EL
|The White Hart Inn
|Ryde
|PO33 4DP
|The Wonky Goat
|Ryde
|PO33 2DT
|Yelfs Hotel
|Ryde
|PO33 2LG
|Barnabys Restaurant
|Sandown
|PO36 8JR
|Bear Cafe
|Sandown
|PO36 0PJ
|Bellamy's
|Sandown
|PO36 8AD
|Bugle Inn
|Sandown
|PO36 0DQ
|Caulkheads
|Sandown
|PO36 8AY
|Daisy's Bakery And Tearooms
|Sandown
|PO36 8DA
|Kate Cottage
|Sandown
|PO36 8AD
|Little Dessert Shop
|Sandown
|PO36 8JR
|Melville Hall Hotel
|Sandown
|PO36 9DH
|Muzza's
|Sandown
|PO36 8DE
|Pedallers Cafe
|Sandown
|PO36 0NP
|Serenitys
|Sandown
|PO36 8AQ
|Shanklin And Sandown Golf Club
|Sandown
|PO36 9PR
|Surfside Diner
|Sandown
|PO36 8AE
|The Bandstand
|Sandown
|PO36 8AT
|The Beach Cafe
|Sandown
|PO36 8JR
|The Culver Haven Inn
|Sandown
|PO36 8QT
|The Garlic Farm
|Sandown
|PO36 0NR
|The Ocean Deck Bar & Restaurant
|Sandown
|PO36 8AE
|The Reef
|Sandown
|PO36 8AE
|The Wildheart Cafe
|Sandown
|PO36 8QB
|The Boathouse
|Seaview
|PO345AW
|The Old Barracks Restaurant
|Seaview
|PO34 5AR
|The Seaview Hotel
|Seaview
|PO34 5EX
|Amici
|Shanklin
|PO37 6JJ
|Beach Cafe 34
|Shanklin
|PO37 6BG
|Blueberrys Cafe
|Shanklin
|PO37 6HS
|Bournehall Country Hotel & Restaurant
|Shanklin
|PO37 6RR
|Brunswick Hotel
|Shanklin
|PO37 6AN
|Caesars Restaurant Shanklin Beach Hotel
|Shanklin
|PO37 6BJ
|Channel View Hotel
|Shanklin
|PO37 6EH
|Cinderellas Tea Room
|Shanklin
|PO37 6JZ
|Cinnamon Restaurant And Takeaway
|Shanklin
|PO37 7AF
|Foxhills Of Shanklin
|Shanklin
|PO37 6LS
|No 64 Shanklin
|Shanklin
|PO37 6JN
|Paramount Cafe
|Shanklin
|PO37 6NJ
|Pavarotti Restaurant
|Shanklin
|PO37 6NS
|Pencil Cottage Tea Garden
|Shanklin
|PO37 6NU
|Pendletons
|Shanklin
|PO37 6NR
|Shanklin Conservative Club
|Shanklin
|PO37 6AU
|Somerton Lodge
|Shanklin
|PO37 6LT
|The Steamer Inn
|Shanklin
|PO37 6BS
|The Waterfront Inn
|Shanklin
|PO37 6BN
|Tumblers Cafe
|Shanklin
|PO37 7AT
|Vernon Cottage
|Shanklin
|PO37 6AA
|The Crown Inn
|Shorwell
|PO30 3JZ
|The Bay Colwell
|Totland
|PO39 0DA
|Highdown Inn
|Totland Bay
|PO39 0HY
|Besty & Spinkys
|Ventnor
|PO38 1JR
|Buddle Inn
|Ventnor
|PO38 2NE
|Carnaby Tea Rooms
|Ventnor
|PO38 1LU
|Masala Bay
|Ventnor
|PO381ST
|T & D Kitchen Ventnor
|Ventnor
|PO38 1RZ
|The Blenheim
|Ventnor
|PO38 1RY
|The Mill Bay
|Ventnor
|PO38 1JR
|The Seapot
|Ventnor
|PO38 1HP
|Tramezzni
|Ventnor
|PO38 1RZ
|Waterside Cafe
|Ventnor
|PO38 1JX
|Woods Kitchen
|Ventnor
|PO38 3HH
|The White Horse Inn
|Whitwell
|PO38 2PY
|Bluebells At Briddlesford
|Wootton
|PO33 4RY
|Darwin (Woodside Bay)
|Wootton
|PO33 4JT
|Cibo
|Wootton Bridge
|PO33 4PF
|Lakeside Park Hotel & Spa
|Wootton Bridge
|PO33 4LJ
|The Woodmans Arms
|Wootton Bridge
|PO33 4RQ
|Bugle Coaching Inn
|Yarmouth
|PO41 0NS
|Cucina
|Yarmouth
|PO41 0PL
|Kings Head
|Yarmouth
|PO41 0PB
|Off The Rails
|Yarmouth
|PO41 0QT
|On The Rocks
|Yarmouth
|PO41 0PJ
|Royal Solent Yacht Club
|Yarmouth
|PO41 0NS
|The Cow Restaurant And Bar
|Yarmouth
|PO410YJ
|The Gossips Cafe
|Yarmouth
|PO41 0NS
No voucher is required. Diners can take advantage of the offer as many times as they like during the month.
We’ve taken this data from the Government source, so it’s possible there might be some errors in it. If you see anything wrong, please do get in touch, so we can correct any errors they may have made.
Tuesday, 4th August, 2020 12:29pm
By Simon Perry
