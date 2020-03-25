Education staff must be tested for Coronavirus says teaching union

The National Education Union has called for testing of education staff to be made an urgent priority in efforts to tackle Coronavirus.

Peter Shreeve, Assistant District Secretary of the National Education Union said:

“It is absolutely crucial for the efficient and safe functioning of the education service that Covid-19 testing is introduced for those working in schools. “If all education staff with symptoms are forced to self-isolate together with those staff who are ‘vulnerable’ to the disease such as those with diabetes and other conditions, there simply won’t be enough education staff available for work on school sites. “Moreover, our Joint General Secretaries wrote to the Prime Minister (17th March) raising the assumption that those staff, who are caring for people with ‘vulnerable’ conditions, or who are over 70 should also self-isolate.”

Staff need to know whether they have C19

He went on to say,