Eight per cent improvement in Isle of Wight SATs maths results: Faster than national average

Early provisional data for Key Stage 2 Standard Assessment Tests (SATs) results for 2019 have been released, showing Isle of Wight schools have improved the standards their pupils attain in reading, writing and mathematics.

Figures show the Island improved at a faster rate than the national average across all three subject areas — including an incredible eight per cent improvement in maths.

Children took these tests at the end of Year 6 at primary school (11 years old).

Small increase for reading and writing

In reading, 70 per cent of children achieved the nationally expected level 4 or above — an increase of one per cent on last year. Nationally, the average fell from 75 to 73 per cent.

In writing, 74 per cent of pupils reached the level 4 benchmark — a rise of one per cent — compared to the national average which remained unchanged at 78 per cent.

Eight per cent improvement in maths

Meanwhile, 74 per cent of children achieved level 4 or above in mathematics — a fantastic eight per cent improvement — compared to the national figure which rose by three per cent to 79 per cent.

Overall, in the government’s preferred measure of the proportion of children achieving level 4 or above in reading, writing and maths combined, the Island improved by five per cent to 59 per cent, whereas the national average rose by just one per cent to 65 per cent.

Brading: Another strong step forward

Councillor Paul Brading, Cabinet member for children’s services, said:

“These results are another strong step forward and further evidence the Island’s education system is improving. “The impressive improvement in mathematics is particularly pleasing as this has been a priority area for school improvement. “However, we are not complacent and fully appreciate these improvements need to be built upon next year. “I would like to congratulate the children, teachers, headteachers and all school staff for their excellent work in bringing about these excellent achievements.”

