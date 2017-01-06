Elderly man left with serious injuries: Police appeal for witnesses

Police share this latest appeal. Ed

Police are appealing for witnesses after an elderly man was left with serious injuries following a collision in Sandown.

Officers were called to the Broadway, in Sandown, shortly before 6pm on January 3 following a collision involving a black Hyundai Getz and an 81-year-old pedestrian.

The pedestrian suffered serious injuries and is currently at Southampton General Hospital where his condition is described as serious but stable.

A serious collision

PC Dom Green said:

“This was a serious collision which has left a man with multiple injuries. “We would like to speak to anyone who saw the collision happen or who may have seen the car prior to the collision travelling between Brading and Sandown.”

Get in touch

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to contact PC Green on 101, quoting 44170003043, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Image: West Midlands Police under CC BY 2.0