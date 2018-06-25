Entries still open for 2018 Round the Island Race

The start of Round the Island Race on 7th July is now just 11 days away but there is still plenty of time to sign up for what promises to be another spectacular event.

Run by the Island Sailing Club in association with Cloudy Bay New Zealand, this globally renowned 50nm ‘race for all’ is revving up to produce a fun-filled weekend both on and off the water.

Long-term forecast

Although Simon Rowell – British Sailing team and Round the Island Race meteorologist – says it is too early to predict any form of accurate forecast at this stage, the Met office’s long term forecast indicates dry and settled weather is likely to continue and remain very warm, especially in the south.

If the changeable weather in the north and west pushes through further south however, and produces more wind, there could well be more record-breaking opportunities on the cards.

Smashing personal records

One team looking to better last year’s performance in terms of smashing its own record is Tony Lawson’s MOD70 foiling trimaran Concise Fling with Ned Collier Wakefield on the helm.

This super-fast multihull broke the Multihull race record last year with a time of 2h 22m 23s.

Weather briefing

For more detailed weather information, keep an eye on the event Website, particularly in the lead-up week before the race. Then for the ultimate race forecast the night before the event (Friday 6 July at 1800) head to Cowes Yacht Haven Event Centre for the Raymarine Live Weather Briefing where Simon Rowell will provide teams with a good idea of what to expect on the racecourse the next day. For those unable to make the Weather Briefing in person, sign up to watch the entire Raymarine Live Weather Briefing streamed live.

During his weather briefing, Rowell will also be revealing how to enter a special prize draw for a chance to win a new Raymarine Axiom 9 inch and the new AIS700 – total value £2,390. The winner of the draw will be announced at 2100 at Island SC that evening.

Those who turn up at the club for the briefing will also benefit from the competitor ‘happy-hour’ party (1830-2100) that offers 15% off all drinks!

Exciting schedule of entertainment

Elsewhere on shore during the Round the Island Race weekend, competitors and visitors to the Island can enjoy an exciting schedule of entertainment kicking off with live music in Cowes Yacht Haven Race Village from 1600 on Friday 6 July.

The event prizegiving is scheduled to take place at on Sunday 8 July at Island Sailing Club.

To enter visit the Website.

Image: © Paul Wyeth

Location map

View the location of this story.