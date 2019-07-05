Epic train journey to Saigon started in Shanklin

How about this for a train journey and a half.

OnTheWight reader David Finch got in touch this week to share details of a fantastic train journey he’s taking part in.

After a recent visit, his son Robert, who lives in Phnom Penh in Cambodia set off on Monday from the Isle of Wight back to Cambodia almost entirely by train. Robert’s partner has flown over to join him for the trip by train and David will also be travelling part of the journey too.

A love of trains

Although you might think this is their attempt to be eco-friendly, it has more to do with their love of trains. The epic train journey from Shanklin to Cambodia will take four weeks to complete.

The travellers left Shanklin on Monday, with stop off in Hampshire until Thursday and last night took the train from St Pancras to Brussels.

Then it’s onto Hamburg, Copenhagen, Stockholm, Turku in Finland (by ferry), Helsinki and St Petersburg, where they will spend four nights.

From there a train to Moscow, for an overnight stay.

Moscow to Saigon

David will then fly back to London from there, but Robert and his partner will take a train to Beijing, Shanghai, Hanoi, Saigon/HCM and then probably a bus to Phnom Penh.

Needless to say, he did not turn up at Shanklin station and ask for a single ticket to Saigon!

Safe journey to all involved. We wonder how the Island Line Trains will compare with the many other trains they will be using for the mammoth train trip.