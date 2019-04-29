EU Parliamentary elections: Everything you need to know on the Isle of Wight

The Isle of Wight council share this latest news. Ed

European Parliamentary elections are currently scheduled to take place in the UK on Thursday 23 May.

The European Parliament represents people living in the 28 member countries of the European Union (EU). It has powers in a range of areas that affect member countries and can approve, change or reject new European laws.

In the UK there are currently 12 European electoral regions and each region is represented by between three and ten MEPs. At the moment, there are a total of 73 UK MEPs at the European Parliament.

To be able to vote for MEPs to represent the UK at the European Parliament, you must be registered to vote by midnight on Tuesday 7 May.

Polls cards

Poll cards for the European Parliamentary election will be popping through your letterbox from this week so make sure you look out for them.

If you receive a poll card, then you are registered to vote at this election and do not need to re-register.



Do I need to register to vote?

If you do not receive a poll card, have never registered before or have recently moved house, you will need to apply online at www.gov.uk/register-to-vote before the voter registration deadline of midnight on Tuesday 7 May.

If you need to check that you are on the Register of Electors then please call Isle of Wight Council on (01983) 823380 or email electoral.services@iow.gov.uk .You will need to quote your full name and address.

What if I am unable to register online?

You can pick up a Voter Registration Form from:

Newport Help Centre, County Hall, Newport, PO30 1UD.

You must make sure you return the form before the registration deadline of 7 May to:

The Electoral Registration Officer, County Hall, High Street, Newport, Isle of Wight, PO30 1UD

You can request a form be sent to you by contacting electoral services on (01983) 823380.

Who can vote in the MEP elections?

You must be registered to vote and also satisfy all of the following:

• 18 years of age or over on polling day

• A British citizen, a qualifying Commonwealth citizen, or a citizen of the EU who has elected to vote in the United Kingdom

• Resident in the UK or a UK citizen living abroad who has been registered to vote in the UK in the last 15 years.

• not be subject to any legal incapacity to vote.

How do I vote?

In person

Your poll card will tell you when voting takes place and where you should go to vote on Thursday 23 May. On that day, when you go to your polling station you will be given a piece of paper with the names of the different parties and candidates for the European Elections on it. You then go to a booth, which will have a pencil in it for your use. You then put a X in the box which reflects your choice and put the paper into a ballot box.

By post

If you are already registered as a postal voter then you will receive your vote through the post. If you cannot or do not wish to attend your local polling station, you can still vote by post by filling out the application form available at www.aboutmyvote.co.uk

You will need to apply by 5pm on Wednesday 8 May to vote by post in the European elections.

If you would like to cancel your postal vote and vote in person instead, please email the council’s electoral services at electoral.services@iow.gov.uk , stating that you wish to cancel your postal vote and giving your full name and address.

You can also cancel your postal vote by writing, giving your full name and address, to: Electoral Services, Isle of Wight Council, High Street, Newport, Isle of Wight, PO30 1UD

We must receive your cancellation in writing or via email by 5pm on Wednesday 8 May.

By proxy

If you are unable to vote in person or by post, you can choose to have someone you trust cast your vote for you. In addition, the person you wish to appoint as your proxy can only act as proxy if they are 18 and are registered individually themselves.

A person cannot vote as proxy for more than two people at any one election or referendum, unless they are a close relative. In England, Scotland or Wales, you will need to download and complete a form to apply to vote by proxy. There are different forms depending on the reason that you need a proxy vote, at www.aboutmyvote.co.uk

If you want to vote by proxy in the European elections, you will need to apply by 5pm on Wednesday 15 May.

By emergency proxy

If, after 5pm on Wednesday 15 May, you find you are unable to attend your polling station in person due to a medical emergency, or due to your occupation, service or employment and you only become aware of that fact AFTER 5pm Wednesday 15 May; then you may be able to appoint an emergency proxy to vote on your behalf.

Please contact the electoral services team by email on electoral.services@iow.gov.uk or in writing to: Electoral Services, Isle of Wight Council, High Street, Newport,Isle of Wight, PO30 1UD or call (01983) 823380.

Emergency proxy votes can be issued up to 5pm on Thursday 23 May.



What is the poll card for?

The card tells you when voting takes place and where you should go to vote on 23 May 2019. We began issuing the poll cards from 25 April and they should arrive on doorsteps by 30 April. If you do not receive a poll card after 1 May it may be that you are not registered to vote – please check this with the electoral services team by calling (01983) 823380.



What happens if I lose my poll card?

If you lose your poll card, don’t worry – you don’t need to bring it with you to vote. Simply go to the local polling station in your area. If you don’t know where that is, check with the electoral services team on (01983) 823380.

Where can I vote?

The poll cards will notify voters which polling station they have been allocated, so please check your poll card when it arrives.

Key dates to remember:

Last date for voter registration – Tuesday 7 May

Last date for receipt of postal applications – 5pm, Wednesday 8 May

Last date for receipt of proxy vote applications – 5pm, Wednesday 15 May

Last date for receipt of emergency proxy applications – 5pm, Thursday 23 May

MEP election voting day – Thursday 23 May.

Image: Secret London 2013 under CC BY 2.0