List of candidates for all parties in MEP elections

Following our piece yesterday about how to vote and register to vote in the 23rd May European Parliamentary Elections, below are details of the ten candidates being fielded by each party.
The MEP elections work on proportional representation.
You vote for the party rather than the candidate and seats are awarded in the order as chosen by their party.
Apart from the two highlighted below, if you know whether any of the other candidates are from the Isle of Wight drop us a line and we’ll update the list.
Boook now for Hustings
Hustings organised by Islanders for Europe takes place on Wednesday 8th May at Quay Arts in Newport from 7pm.
Book your seat in the theatre via EventBrite.
Change UK
- Richard Ashworth
- Victoria Groulef
- Warren Morgan
- Eleanor Fuller
- Robin Bextor
- Nicholas Mazzei
- Suzana Carp
- Phil Murphy
- Heather Allen
- Diane Yeo
Conservative
- Daniel Hannan
- Nirj Deva
- Richard Robinson
- Mike Whiting
- Juliette Ash
- Anna Firth
- Adrian Pepper
- Clarence Mitchell
- Neva Sadikoglu-Novaky
- Caroline Newton
Green
- Alexandra Phillips
- Elise Benjamin
- Vix Lowthion (based on the Isle of Wight)
- Leslie Groves Williams
- Phelim Mac Cafferty
- Jan Doerfel
- Larry Sanders
- Isabella Moir
- Oliver Sykes
- Jonathan Essex
Labour
- John Howarth
- Cathy Shutt
- Arran Neathey
- Emma Turnbull
- Rohit Dasgupta
- Amy Fowler
- Duncan Enright
- Lubna Arshad
- Simon Burgess
- Rachael Ward
Liberal Democrats
- Catherine Bearder
- Antony Hook
- Judith Bunting
- Martin Tod
- Liz Leffman
- Chris Bowers
- Giles Goodall
- Ruvi Ziegler
- Nick Perry
- John Vincent
The Brexit Party
- Nigel Farage
- Alex Phillips
- Robert Rowland
- Belinda De Camborne Lucy
- James Bartholomew
- Christopher Ellis
- John Kennedy
- Matthew Taylor
- George Farmer
- Peter Wiltshire
The Socialist Party of Great Britain
- Mandy Bruce
- Raymond Carr
- David Chesham
- Robert Cox
- Michael Foster
- Stephen Harper
- Neil Kirk
- Anton Pruden
- Andrew Thomas-Emans
- Darren Williams
UK European Union Party
- Pacelli Ndikumana
- Clinton Powell
UKIP
- Piers Wauchope
- Liz Philips
- Daryll Pitcher (based on the Isle of Wight)
- Martin Brothers
- Tony Gould
- Clive Egan
- Troy De Leon
- Alan Stone
- Judy Moore
- Patricia Mountain
Independent
- Jason McMahon
- David Round
- Michael Turberville
Source data: BBC
Image: Thijs ter Haar under CC BY 2.0
Tuesday, 30th April, 2019 4:19pm
By Sally Perry
