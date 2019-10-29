Exhibition dedicated to defence and freedom of Julian Assange nearing end

There are just a few days left to see the exhibition dedicated to the defence and freedom of Julian Assange, which comes to an end on Friday 1st November.

Being held at Monkton Arts in Ryde, three artists, Anna Fauzy-Ackroyd, Nicola Gibbs and Henriette Burns are showing work daily between 10am-5pm.

Fight for justice

Anna has written extensively about the fight to achieve justice for the journalist and Wiki-Leaks founder who faces espionage charges in the USA that carry a 175-year sentence.

Nilz Melzer, the UN Special Rapporteur on Torture visited Mr Assange in Belmarsh prison. You can read his views on Medium, but he concluded,

“The evidence is overwhelming and clear. Mr Assange has been deliberately exposed, for a period of several years, to progressively severe forms of cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment, the cumulative effects of which can only be described as psychological torture.”

He added,

“In 20 years of work with victims of war, violence and political persecution, I have never seen a group of democratic States ganging up to deliberately isolate, demonise and abuse a single individual.”

XY Chelsea screening

If you’re interested in truth tellers, don’t miss the film screening of XY Chelsea on 20th November in Ryde.

