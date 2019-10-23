Film screening shares the journey of ‘courageous truth teller’ Chelsea Manning

Shot over two years and featuring exclusive interviews and behind-the-scenes verite with Chelsea Manning, the film picks up on the momentous day when she leaves prison

Read and contribute to the 2 readers' comments ↓

chelsea manning on train platform

Next month those interested in the journey of whistle-blower Chelsea Manning, have a chance to see the documentary film XY Chelsea in Ryde.

Anna Fauzy-Ackroyd – whose current exhibition at Monkton Arts dedicated to the defence and freedom of Julian Assange – spoke at her opening event on Monday of the ‘courageous truth teller’, Chelsea Manning, whose life is inextricably linked with Julian’s even though they have never met in person.

She said,

“The Afghan and Iraq war logs revealed war crimes and atrocities she could not ignore in her army role as intelligence analyst and so came about the biggest leak of classified documents in history including the video that became collateral murder.

“She was sentenced to 35 years for leaking these documents by the military courts. This sentence was later commuted, after she had served seven years, by Barack Obama and she was freed on 17th May 2017.

“However, she is currently back in prison having refused to cooperate with a secret grand jury process intended to coerce her into testifying against Julian Assange ahead of his extradition trial.

“On top of that she is being fined $1000 a day for contempt of court.”

Where and when
The documentary film XY Chelsea will be showing at the Ryde Commodore on Wednesday 20th November at 3.30pm and 7.30pm.

Shot over two years and featuring exclusive interviews and behind-the-scenes verité with Manning, the film picks up on the momentous day in May when she leaves prison and follows her through her journey of discovery, while also examining her place in the conversation on national security and the fight of the transgender community for rights and visibility.

You are encouraged to buy tickets in advance as that will help support the independently funded hire of the theatre.

Tickets are £5 each.

Wednesday, 23rd October, 2019 8:59am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2ng4

Filed under: East Wight, Featured, Film, Island-wide, Media, Ryde, Isle of Wight, What's On

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below must comply with the Commenting 'House Rules' and are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

2 Comments on "Film screening shares the journey of ‘courageous truth teller’ Chelsea Manning"

newest oldest most voted
hialtitude

This article fails to state that Chelsea is still in prison, despite being pardoned by Obama, she was re arrested for refusing to testify before a grand jury. She has stated repeatedly that she will never testify.

She remains prison. A victim of Trump and American barbarism.

Vote Up00Vote Down
23, October 2019 9:15 am
Sally Perry

Anna’s comments in the article state, “However, she is currently back in prison having refused to cooperate with a secret grand jury process intended to coerce her into testifying against Julian Assange ahead of his extradition trial.”

Vote Up00Vote Down
23, October 2019 10:10 am
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*