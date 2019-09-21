Expect delays as water main works resume on Staplers Road next week

Work on a £400,000 scheme to safeguard water supplies in parts of Newport will resume next week.

Southern Water will return to Staplers Road on Monday (23 September) to connect the final homes to a new, 500-metre section of highly durable water main pipe installed earlier this year.

Five days of temporary lights

The work is expected to take five days, during which temporary traffic lights will be in place in Staplers Road. These lights will be manually controlled during morning and evening peak hours to aid the flow of traffic.

Southern Water said the junction of Staplers Road and Mayfield Drive would also need to be closed to ensure the safety of its workforce, with a local diversion route in place.

Co-ordinated with St Mary’s roundabout works

The Isle of Wight Council and Island Roads have been working closely with the water company to coordinate these necessary works before the St Mary’s junction improvement scheme starts on 30 September.

Final surfacing work at Staplers will be completed later in the autumn, but Southern Water has confirmed this will be carried out at night to minimise any disruption.

Islanders thanked for patience

Southern Water project manager, Peter Simmons, said local residents had been informed of the latest works which were designed to “safeguard supplies for the community effectively into the future.”

He added:

“We appreciate these works can cause an inconvenience, and so we thank everyone for their patience as we carry out this final phase of work.”

News shared by the Isle of Wight council. Ed