Expect hail, sleet or even ‘a little snow’ later today, say Isle of Wight Met Service

The Isle of Wight Met Service have issued their daily forecast (Tuesday 25th) and say we could expect to see hail or sleet later today.

The forecast also points out that we may see a little snow later on and tonight as the wintry showers clear away.

The day will start off with a mixture of bright and cloudier periods along with a few scattered showers, although as we move through the morning the risk of a few heavier showers with hail are possible. During the afternoon further showers will develop, some of which will be heavy with the risk of hail or sleet mixed in along with the odd rumble of thunder. An area of more frequent showers will push in from the west later in the afternoon and these will also be heavy with the risk of hail and thunder once again and turning wintry with sleet or even a little snow as they clear away.



For the rest of the forecast and details of tonight’s visit the IW Met Service Website.

Image: amagill under CC BY 2.0