Fact checking UKIP MEP hopeful claim Islanders can’t get tomato picking jobs

At last week’s MEP hustings (catch up here – organised by Islanders for Europe and featuring six of the MEP candidates for the South East region – a surprising claim was made by the UKIP candidate.

Replying to a question about ‘freedom of movement’, Daryll Pitcher claimed he would not be able to return to his very first job, picking tomatoes in the Arreton Valley, because the recruitment agency that employs staff is based in Poland.

He told the audience

“My first job was in the greenhouses in the Arreton Valley picking tomatoes, which is a hot and dirty job. “I now, if I wanted to go back to that job, can’t get it because the employment agency that employs all those people is now based in Poland and not on the Island.”

Fact checking

An OnTheWight reader commented after the hustings that jobs picking tomatoes were still available to Islanders.

We got in touch with the Tomato Stall, part of the APS (Wight Salads) Group, to find out how accurate this statement made by the UKIP candidate was.

Job opportunities “are open to all”

Managing Director, Paul Thomas, told OnTheWight,

“Job opportunities are open to all, we actively encourage local recruitment. “The majority of all Tomato Stall staff are local people, most of which have been with the business for years.”



Actively recruit locally

He went on to say,