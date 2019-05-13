Fact checking UKIP MEP hopeful claim Islanders can’t get tomato picking jobs

At the MEP hustings for European Parliamentary Elections, the UKIP candidate said he wouldn’t be able to get a job picking tomatoes on the Isle of Wight. OnTheWight contacted the company to find out the facts.

daryll pitcher at mep hustings

At last week’s MEP hustings (catch up here – organised by Islanders for Europe and featuring six of the MEP candidates for the South East region – a surprising claim was made by the UKIP candidate.

Replying to a question about ‘freedom of movement’, Daryll Pitcher claimed he would not be able to return to his very first job, picking tomatoes in the Arreton Valley, because the recruitment agency that employs staff is based in Poland.

He told the audience

“My first job was in the greenhouses in the Arreton Valley picking tomatoes, which is a hot and dirty job.

“I now, if I wanted to go back to that job, can’t get it because the employment agency that employs all those people is now based in Poland and not on the Island.”

Fact checking
An OnTheWight reader commented after the hustings that jobs picking tomatoes were still available to Islanders.

We got in touch with the Tomato Stall, part of the APS (Wight Salads) Group, to find out how accurate this statement made by the UKIP candidate was.

Job opportunities “are open to all”
Managing Director, Paul Thomas, told OnTheWight,

“Job opportunities are open to all, we actively encourage local recruitment.

“The majority of all Tomato Stall staff are local people, most of which have been with the business for years.”


Actively recruit locally
He went on to say,

“The Tomato Stall and APS Produce actively recruit locally. Positions in the business are currently advertised with WP Recruitment in Newport. All of these positions are open to local people.

“We work with ‘Proforce’, a Kent based agency, on our site who manage our overseas seasonal workforce. The rest of our seasonal workforce comes from communities on the Island.

“The Tomato Stall and APS Produce are also working to encourage local young people to join the businesses on horticultural apprenticeships. The majority of our team members are local people, many of whom have been with the business for years.”

4 Comments on "Fact checking UKIP MEP hopeful claim Islanders can’t get tomato picking jobs"

middling

A UKIP candidate telling lies? What a shocker!

13, May 2019 7:12 pm
Vix Lowthion

I actually called out ‘but my local island friends work there!’ but the conversation had moved on.

Shamefully these claims of exclusion are too often left unchallenged. Well done, On The Wight, for the fact checking.

13, May 2019 7:30 pm
ukdave
There’s some truth in his words though. There is a large Eastern European workforce, working seasonally in farms across the UK, including the Island. The reason is that farms struggle to recruit locally is due to two factors. a) The work is hard and b) the farms are generally in rural locations, a long way from dense populations, therefore difficult for people to travel to on a… Read more »
13, May 2019 8:33 pm
block8

There is no truth to his words. He is lying.

13, May 2019 8:43 pm
