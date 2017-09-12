Fallen tree halts Islandline train service

There are no trains between Shanklin and Ryde Pier Head for the rest of the day, after a tree fell onto the line.

train at ryde station

National Rail have just issued a notice (Tuesday night) advising that the Islandline train service has been suspended.

They say,

Due to a tree blocking the railway between Ryde Pier Head and Shanklin the line is blocked.

Train services running to and from these stations will be suspended. Disruption is expected until the end of the day.

Engineering staff are working to remove the debris from the line. If you require assistance with your journey, please see a member of staff or use a help point at a station.

Island Line apologise for any disruption caused to your journey this evening.

We are in the process of arranging ticket acceptance with Southern Vectis on routes 2 and 3.

Please see a member of staff for details.

Image: tompagenet under CC BY 2.0

Tuesday, 12th September, 2017 8:56pm

By

