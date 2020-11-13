Family pays tribute to man who died in motorcycle collision in Ryde

We can now confirm the identity of a man who sadly died in a motorcycle crash on the Isle of Wight on Sunday 8th November.

Officers were called around 1.15am to the collision on Green Street, Ryde, near the junction for the High Street.

Sadly, Christopher David Schuchart, 35, of Yarborough Road, East Cowes, died of his injuries at St Mary’s hospital.

Will be sadly missed by so many

Paying tribute to him, his family said,

“Christopher was a sociable, hardworking, fun loving and helpful man who will be sadly missed by his wife and children. “He was always on the go whether it be out fishing with his friends or out on his motorbike which he cherished. “He was always willing to help anyone with anything they needed and will be sadly missed by so many.”

We are continuing to make enquiries as to the exact circumstances of the collision.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have dash cam or CCTV footage should call 101, quoting the reference 44200432908.

