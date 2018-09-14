Fawlty Towers at the Winter Gardens: Join Basil, Sybil and Manuel for ‘dinner event of the year’

Following their successful Only Fools and Three Courses dining event in July, Ventnor Winter Gardens now have the ultimate comedy dining experience, Fawlty Towers, which will be at the venue later this month.

Dinner event of the year

Expect it to be the Winter Garden’s dinner event of the year, combining a three course meal with classic comedy action, as Basil, Sybil and Manuel do their very best to look after you in their typical crazy style.

Diners will be able to enjoy the best of Basil’s gourmet food with options for Waldorf Salad, Duck Surprise and Lemon Meringue Roulade on the menu, alongside other 1970’s gourmet favourites, which you could have been served at Basil and Sybil’s Torquay hotel.

Chaos and mayhem

It’s certain that chaos and mayhem will be served up in large portions and are very likely to interrupt proceedings.

But hopefully all should end well, as the Winter Gardens staff do everything they can to keep Basil in check and the evening on course.

Friendly party atmosphere

There’s bound to be favourite classic stories on the night, will Basil find out about Manuel’s pet hamster? and how will he react to the Germans – can he manage to not mention the war?

Expect a big fun night out in a friendly party atmosphere, with enjoyment always at the top of the menu. A show that guarantees to reach chuckle muscles you never knew you had.

Book now

The event is on Saturday 29th September starting at 7pm and is open to everyone aged 16 and over (16 and 17 year olds will be able to drink with the meal if they have suitable ID).

Tickets cost £40 per head and you can book in person at the Winter Gardens or online.

Our thanks to the Ventnor Winter Gardens for sponsoring this feature. Please support them, as they and other businesses taking paid promotion enables you to continue reading OnTheWight for free.



Location map

View the location of this story.