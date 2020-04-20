Firefighters called to put out hay bales and cones blocking car park that had been set alight (photos)

Suspected arson is never welcome, but especially at a time of national crisis such as now during the Coronavirus outbreak, when emergency resources are pushed to the limit.

On Sunday night, crews from Freshwater Fire Station were called out to Compton Car Park where hay bales and cones that were blocking the entrance had been seemingly set alight.

Friends of Freshwater Fire Station posted photos to Facebook, adding,

Absolute stupidity! Freshwater’s H79P1 and H79W1 just returned from a fire at Compton car park where hay bales and cones blocking the car park seem to have been set on fire deliberately. This is beyond stupidity, this kind of action during this national crisis puts the community, the environment and the Fire Fighters and their families at risk. Please for the sake of your families, your community and your future just stay at home!

All images courtesy of Friends of Freshwater Fire Station