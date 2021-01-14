First Isle of Wight business fined for breaking Covid rules

A Ryde gym has been issued with penalty fines after breaking Covid lockdown restrictions.

Environmental health officers from the Isle of Wight Council, working with police, have cracked down on an unnamed gym in Ryde, with two people being fined £1,000 each.

Gym members also fined

Councillors were told today (Thursday), in a meeting of the Local Outbreak Engagement Board, other members of the gym who were present at the time have also been issued with the fixed term penalty notices.

They are the first to be handed out on the Island.

Coronavirus restrictions at the moment mean every gym should be closed.

Peace: Not acting in accordance with lockdown procedures

Cllr Gary Peace, the cabinet member for community safety, said,

“It comes back to behaviour — it is people not doing what they are supposed to be doing and the gym not acting in accordance with lockdown procedures.”

Businesses that breach Covid regulations can be fined, in court, of up to £10,000.

The Police and Isle of Wight Council have been contacted for more detail.

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some alterations and additions may have been made by OnTheWight. Ed

Image: craig whitehead under CC BY 2.0