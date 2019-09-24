Driver who fled Briddlesford Road crash scene jailed

The driver of the car who fled the scene of a serious road traffic incident on Briddlesford Road in June has today (Tuesday) been jailed for 22 months.

31-year-old Benjamin Entwistle pleaded guilty to eight charges at the Isle of Wight Magistrates’ Court.

The CP report that he admitted three counts of driving while disqualified, three counts of driving with no insurance, failing to stop at the scene of an accident and failing to report an accident.

Not responsible for collision

Entwistle’s driving was found not to be responsible for the collision, but he fled the scene from which young mum, Becky Wall, ended up in a coma from.

The defending solicitor said Entwistle’s family had been subjected to a vile display of online abuse and had threats made against them. He questioned how three months in prison would bring any justice for Ms Wall’s family.

Magistrate: Won’t tolerate this behaviour

The presiding magistrate said they would not tolerate this kind of behaviour on the Isle of Wight.

As well as jailing Entwistle for 22 months, he had 18 points added to his license, was banned from driving for five years and ordered to pay £200 costs.

Source: IWCP

Image: nespirit under CC BY 2.0