Floating Bridge: Operating 22 hours per day for Cowes Week (despite unacceptable noise levels)

The Isle of Wight council have announced today that despite a recent curfew of late night and early morning serices of the Cowes floating bridge due to unacceptable noise levels, they will be extending the service during Lendy Cowes Week 2017.

The say the extended service will be necessary due to the volumes of anticipated users.

Extended service

Over the last week the floating bridge has not operated after 10.30pm or before 7am. The move came after it was revealed through OnTheWight that noise levels of the new floating bridge exceeded World Health Organisation guidelines and were well above acceptable levels.

The extended service will be:

From Friday 28 July to Friday 4 August, the floating bridge will operate daily from 5am (from Cowes) until 1.50am the following morning on a constant basis. There will be extra crossings at 20 minute intervals from each side of the River Medina each night, with the final sailing from Cowes 3.10am. As usual, on firework night (Friday 4 August) the floating bridge will also operate as a foot passenger only service between 6 and 11pm. Due to the high levels of demand on firework night, we would advise that people purchase their tickets to travel on the floating bridge in advance to ensure the smooth sailing of the bridge at peak travel time between 6 and 11pm.

Residents in the dark?

Mairi Lipington, who lives next to the floating bridge terminal and lives with epilepsy, told OnTheWight she’d not seen any correspondence from the council advising they’d be extending the service.

As reported last week, Mairi’s neurologist had told her it was no longer healthy for her to remain at the property due to the impact a lack of sleep was having on her condition.

However, it’s not just the noise that has been causing problems, the houses have been subject to shaking and vibrations too.

Cllr Ward: A chance to showcase our Island

Councillor Ian Ward, Cabinet member for transport and infrastructure, said:

“Lendy Cowes Week 2017 is an important event in the Island’s calendar; a chance to showcase our Island and attract visitors to our shores. It is, therefore, important that we are able to provide people with a good floating bridge service during this period, while we remain within the commissioning phase of the new floating bridge. But, it is equally important that we take into consideration the issues raised by local residents about the levels of noise that they are experiencing from the new vessel’s operation. “Some noise level readings are currently higher than would be preferable, so the Isle of Wight Council is considering the recommendations arising out of the assessment, so that any necessary and appropriate corrective actions can be planned and undertaken. For example, we are looking at measures to dampen the sound of the prow, and are continuing to work with residents as part of the process.”

Image: wikidave under CC BY 2.0

