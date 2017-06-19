The Cowes floating bridge was suspended this afternoon – due to a dolphin.

Pete Edwards was on hand to film the event (see below) which attracted onlookers, keen to grab sight of the blue beauty.

Dancing away

The video shows the floating bridge staff pulling at the chains, and the dolphin doing a little flip through the water.

Pete tells us that the dolphin was rubbing itself against the chains, but the more the crew tried to scare it off, the more it wanted to play!

The floating bridge is now back in action.

Sit back and enjoy

Thanks to Pete for sharing the video on Facebook earlier.

Thanks to Kirsten for the heads-up

