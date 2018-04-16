Cabinet deliver shock vote on revamp of Isle of Wight Fire Service

The Fire Brigades Union (FBU) had said that if the Cabinet approved the review of the Fire Service it will “put public safety at risk” and the Scrutiny Committee voted to scrap the plans.

fbu protest outside county hall uknip

Protesters outside County Hall prior to meeting © UKNIP

OnTheWight reported live from the Isle of Wight council (IWC) extraordinary Cabinet Meeting today (Monday) where members considered the proposed fire service revamp (papers below).

At last week’s Scrutiny Committee, members voted to reject the proposals (catch up here). The Fire Brigades Union (FBU) also said that if the Cabinet approve the review of the Fire Service it will “put public safety at risk”.

Members reject the paper
In a surprising move, led by the Leader of the Isle of Wight council, Cllr Dave Stewart, the majority of the Cabinet voted to reject the paper before them, with one abstaining (Cllr Ward).

Cllr Gary Peace (who is responsible for the paper) was the only member to vote against that recommendation.

Read through the live coverage of the meeting below.

Fire Service Review PAPER B by OnTheWightNews on Scribd

Fire Service Review PAPER B – APPENDIX A by OnTheWightNews on Scribd

Fire Service Review PAPER B – APPENDIX B by OnTheWightNews on Scribd

Fire Service Review PAPER B – APPENDIX C by OnTheWightNews on Scribd

2 Comments on "Cabinet deliver shock vote on revamp of Isle of Wight Fire Service"

alisonjane
It would seem that common sense has at last prevailed. We were told last month that cutting fire crews from five to four would have no impact on the service. Of course it will. We do not have the advantage of calling in ‘nearby crews’ as we are an Island. Nice to see all our fire fighters standing up for the continued safety of the crews and… Read more »
16, April 2018 8:13 pm
holdmyheadinmyhands

Of course they voted it down ….. they will then push it so the pcc takes over and then he can make the decisions therefore …… they will say wasn’t them that did the cuts !

16, April 2018 9:22 pm
