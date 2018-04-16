Cabinet deliver shock vote on revamp of Isle of Wight Fire Service

Protesters outside County Hall prior to meeting © UKNIP
OnTheWight reported live from the Isle of Wight council (IWC) extraordinary Cabinet Meeting today (Monday) where members considered the proposed fire service revamp (papers below).
At last week’s Scrutiny Committee, members voted to reject the proposals (catch up here). The Fire Brigades Union (FBU) also said that if the Cabinet approve the review of the Fire Service it will “put public safety at risk”.
Members reject the paper
In a surprising move, led by the Leader of the Isle of Wight council, Cllr Dave Stewart, the majority of the Cabinet voted to reject the paper before them, with one abstaining (Cllr Ward).
Cllr Gary Peace (who is responsible for the paper) was the only member to vote against that recommendation.
Read through the live coverage of the meeting below.
Fire Service Review PAPER B by OnTheWightNews on Scribd
Fire Service Review PAPER B – APPENDIX A by OnTheWightNews on Scribd
Fire Service Review PAPER B – APPENDIX B by OnTheWightNews on Scribd
Fire Service Review PAPER B – APPENDIX C by OnTheWightNews on Scribd
