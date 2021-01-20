Floating Bridge to be taken out of service for more repairs

The Bridge is in service again today after yesterday’s suspension, but will be out of service for some of tomorrow for planned repairs

Go directly to add to the reader's comment ↓

Floating Bridge and suspended sign at East Cowes

The Cowes Floating Bridge will be out of service again tomorrow (Thursday) for some planned repairs.

In addition to the hydraulic pipe works undertaken last week and taking advice from Marico Marine and AP Hydraulics, additional works will be carried out to replace another six hydraulic pipes.

Therefore the Floating Bridge service will be suspended between 0930 and 1530 and a launch service for foot passengers and cyclists will be in operation.

The Bridge was taken out of service on Tuesday due to a weld that had blown on the north west ram causing oil to spill.

Thanks to Cllr Cameron Palin for the heads-up.

Image: © Cameron Palin

Wednesday, 20th January, 2021 8:52am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2ocN

Filed under: Cowes, East Cowes, Featured, Isle of Wight News, Roads

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below must comply with the Commenting 'House Rules' and are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

1 Comment on "Floating Bridge to be taken out of service for more repairs"

newest oldest most voted
Fenders

Beyond surreal.

What did Cllr Ward say again? Every prototype has a few teething problems?

Vote Up10Vote Down
20, January 2021 9:07 am

What readers say

See latest comments ...

Isle of Wight Events

Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*