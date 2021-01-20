Floating Bridge to be taken out of service for more repairs

The Cowes Floating Bridge will be out of service again tomorrow (Thursday) for some planned repairs.

In addition to the hydraulic pipe works undertaken last week and taking advice from Marico Marine and AP Hydraulics, additional works will be carried out to replace another six hydraulic pipes.

Therefore the Floating Bridge service will be suspended between 0930 and 1530 and a launch service for foot passengers and cyclists will be in operation.

The Bridge was taken out of service on Tuesday due to a weld that had blown on the north west ram causing oil to spill.

Thanks to Cllr Cameron Palin for the heads-up.

Image: © Cameron Palin

