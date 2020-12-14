Floating Bridge to be taken out of service for ‘minor maintenance works’

If you are planning to use the Cowes Floating Bridge on Tuesday evening be aware it will be out of service.

The Isle of Wight council are taking it out of service for some ‘minor maintenance works’.

They say,

In order to minimise disruption to users, some minor maintenance works to the Cowes Floating Bridge will take place on the evening of Tuesday 15 December when the vessel will be out of service temporarily. Between 7.30pm and 10.30pm the foot passenger launch will be in operation. The service will recommence at 10.30pm and run as normal.

Image: © Jeremy Pocock