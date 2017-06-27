Floating Bridge: Town Councillors call public meeting

The East Cowes Town Councillors have called a public meeting to discuss the issues surrounding the new Floating Bridge.

Being held at East Cowes Town Hall from 6.30pm on Thursday 29th June, the meeting is designed to enable residents and businesses to air their own views on the saga of Floating Bridge 6.

Catalogue of problems

After waiting five months for the new bridge to start service, once launched the service was suspended by the MCA within 48 hours and has experienced countless problems since.

Grave concerns for the safety of pedestrians on the East Cowes side have already been made aired and are likely to be a feature of the talks, as will compensation for businesses affected.

For the rest of the month, the bridge will only run at certain times, with a passenger launch being provided when not in service.

