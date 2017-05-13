Find out:Who's your new councillor?

New floating bridge: First crossing with public on board (21 HD photos)

The long-awaited new Floating Bridge came into service this afternoon, carrying vehicles and foot passengers across the mouth of the river Medina. Allan Marsh was the first on board to take photos for OnTheWight, see his HD gallery.

Cowes floating bridge 6 - allan marsh

The long-awaited return of the floating bridge in Cowes took place today (Saturday 13th May).

Originally due to begin service in March, the new floating bridge, which was built in Wales by Mainstay Marine, began taking members of the public across the mouth of the River Medina at 2pm today.

Allan Marsh was the first on board (getting on at East Cowes) with his trusty camera to capture the event for OnTheWight, as the first passengers boarded from Cowes.

Excitement levels were high, “It was like a party on board”, he said.

Allan’s gallery
In the meantime take a look through Allan’s gallery of images. Click on the images to see larger versions.

Cowes Floating Bridge 6 - first journey by Allan Marsh
Image: © With kind permission of Allan Marsh

Saturday, 13th May, 2017 7:05pm

By

