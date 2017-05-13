New floating bridge: First crossing with public on board (21 HD photos)

The long-awaited return of the floating bridge in Cowes took place today (Saturday 13th May).

Originally due to begin service in March, the new floating bridge, which was built in Wales by Mainstay Marine, began taking members of the public across the mouth of the River Medina at 2pm today.

Allan Marsh was the first on board (getting on at East Cowes) with his trusty camera to capture the event for OnTheWight, as the first passengers boarded from Cowes.

Excitement levels were high, “It was like a party on board”, he said.

