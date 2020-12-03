Flood alert in force along the Eastern Yar

A Flood Alert has been issued by the Environment Agency for the Eastern Yar.

Flooding is possible for: Eastern Yar and tributaries from Whitwell to Bembridge and residents are advised to be prepared.

The flood alert reads:

Water levels in the Eastern Yar are high and rising. In the last 12 hours, 28mm of rain has been recorded at Wroxall. This is a large amount in a short period of time.

From 22:00, the river will become very high at Alverstone. Out of bank flooding will affect land at Langbridge. Further rain is expected from 20:15 tonight ,and it is not due to clear until midnight. An additional 6mm could fall in this time.

At Alverstone, the river is unlikely to peak until at least 01:00 (04/12/2020), but with more rain this evening, it may peak slightly later.

At Sandown, it won’t peak until at least 10:00 tomorrow (04/12/2020), at which time the river may come close to flooding Golf Links Road. Property flooding is not currently expected.

Tomorrow (Friday) the weather is drier, so the situation should improve. We’ve checked that Bembridge sluice is operating normally.

Please ensure that any pumps used to reduce water levels can operate.