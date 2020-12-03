Watch live video of Red Funnel’s ferries coming and going in Southampton – 24 hours a day in 4k!

Red Funnel’s marshalling yard in Southampton is joining locations around the world like Times Square in New York, ski resorts in Finland and even the cab view from the Bergen Line and famous Flåm Railway by being live streamed 24 hours a day.

4k video

A shipping enthusiast has set up a 4k video camera, so each and every movement in and out of the Red Funnel’s Southampton terminal is watchable, in very clear video, 24 hours a day. You can fill your boots seeing Red Funnel’s car ferries and they dock, unload, then load up with vehicles.

If you haven’t see the lorries going on their freight-only Ro-Ro (roll on-roll off) vessel – Red Kestrel – here’s your opportunity.

Daily archives

When the day has passed, the video streams are archived too. They’re proving pretty popular, with some gathering tens of thousands of views. For example, yesterday’s one has had 81,000 views so far.

Looking at the angle of the camera it appears that they might be placed somewhere in this building.

Watch for yourself

Here’s today’s live video