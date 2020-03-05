Flood alert issued for parts of the River Medina

The Environment Agency has issue another flood alert for the Isle of Wight.
A flood alert is now in force for the River Medina with flooding possible from Blackwater to Newport.
Residents are advised to “Be prepared”.
Water levels in the River Medina at Blackwater are high and continue to rise.
In the last 24 hours, 23mm of rain has been recorded at Carisbrooke. This is a fairly modest total, but follows a prolonged wet period of weather.
Currently, out of bank flooding may be affecting land, gardens and roads at Blackwater Mill and Sandy Lane. It is unlikely that the river will cause impacts at St George’s Way.
Most of the rain should clear the area by 1700 hrs this evening. At Blackwater, the river should peak in a few hours, around 1800 hrs this evening (05/03/2020).
Tomorrow remains dry and the river should return to normal. We continue to monitor the forecast. Please avoid walking or driving through floodwater.
Thursday, 5th March, 2020 4:00pm
By Sally Perry
