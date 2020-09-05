Footage and photo appeal as Police investigation into serious sexual offence on three-year-old girl continues

The investigation into a sexual offence at Fort Victoria Country Park continues, and Police are providing a portal for witnesses to upload photo and video evidence.

Shortly after 3pm on Monday 31st August, a three-year-old girl was seriously sexually assaulted in woodland.

Detective Chief Inspector Liam Davies said:

“We have previously appealed for anyone with Dash Cash footage, who drove into Fort Victoria Country Park via Westhill Lane between 11.30am and 4pm on Bank Holiday Monday, to get in touch. “We continue to ask for this footage, and in addition would now like to hear from anyone who attended the country park between these times and took photographs or videos while they were there. “Please take the time to check over your cameras and camera phones and upload anything you captured in the area that day to the portal provided, even if you feel it may not be of relevance. “You may have inadvertently captured something, or someone, significant without realising it. “We are continuing to investigate this offence as an absolute priority, and our dedicated investigators will take the time to review all of the material you provide us.”

Jackson: Please refrain from speculating online

Superintendent Sarah Jackson, District Commander for the Isle of Wight, said:

“I am, of course, aware of the concerns within the community following this incident, but please be reassured that we are doing everything we can to progress this investigation and follow every line of enquiry available to us. “Incidents such as this are very rare and we will be ensuring we have additional patrols in the relevant locations. In addition to this, we will be working with our partners and local schools to address any concerns raised. “As ever, please pass any information you have about this incident to the investigation team, and please refrain from speculating online while we seek to establish the full circumstances.”

A man arrested in connection with this incident remains on bail until 28th September.

Get in touch

Anyone with video footage or photographs from the area on 31st August can submit this to us through our online portal.

If you have information that could assist us, you can also call 101 quoting Operation July.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org

News shared by Hampshire Constabulary. Ed