Isle of Wight man arrested on suspicion of raping a three-year-old girl

Police have confirmed that the Isle of Wight man in his 60s who was arrested yesterday in relation to a sexual offence involving a three-year-old girl, was arrested on suspicion of rape.

The incident took place shortly after 3pm on Monday 31st August in a wooded area of Fort Victoria Country Park, Yarmouth.

Were you in the area?

Officers investigating the incident want to hear from members of the public who were in the area on this day.

Isle of Wight police remain on the scene to gather further evidence. The girl and her family are being supported.

Get in touch

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting Operation July.

Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org

People are asked to not speculate on the matter. More information will be issued in due course.

Image: © Google Maps/Streetview