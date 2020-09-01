Serious sexual offence involving three-year-old girl and man in 60s: Police appeal for dog walkers

Police are appealing for information and have made an arrest following a serious sexual offence involving a young child on the Isle of Wight.

The incident took place shortly after 3pm on Monday 31st August in a wooded area of Fort Victoria Country Park, Yarmouth.

Officers investigating the incident want to hear from members of the public who were in the area on this day.

Appeal to the two dog walkers

Detective Chief Inspector Liam Davies said:

“This was a very serious incident and there will be an increased police presence in the area whilst we examine a number of lines of enquiry. “The child, a 3-year-old girl, and their family are receiving specialist support while we seek to establish the full circumstances of what happened. “We know there were two dog walkers in the vicinity at this time – a man and a woman – who we believe may have witnessed something significant and discussed this with the child’s mother. It is vital that we identify them. “If this is you, please contact us immediately. “In addition, we would like to hear from anyone who used Fort Victoria Country Park either that day or previously and who may have seen someone acting suspiciously, or anything out of the ordinary which could assist our investigation. “You may not believe that you have anything significant to tell us, but even the smallest piece of information could be vital, so please get in touch.”

Jackson: Officers remain at the scene

Superintendent Sarah Jackson said:

“Incidents of this nature are extremely rare, and we work very hard on the Isle of Wight to tackle sexual offences in partnership with organisations that support victims. “All allegations of this nature are taken very seriously, and dedicated officers will be working tirelessly to investigate this incident. “Officers remain at the scene in Fort Victoria Country Park, and there are additional officers in the area conducting patrols, so if you have any information or concerns please do not hesitate to approach them.”

Man arrested

A man in his 60s from the Isle of Wight has been arrested in relation to this incident and remains in custody at this time.

Enquiries to establish the full circumstances are in the very early stages, and we ask people not to speculate.

Get in touch

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting Operation July.

Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org

