Football ground developers forced back to planning after IWC error

An ‘error’ by the Isle of Wight Council’s planning department involving floodlights for Newport’s new football ground has led to another application being submitted.

Plans for the new football ground, by the Racecourse Roundabout in Whippingham, had been approved but an amended application has had to go in to allow for longer use of the floodlights.

Application previously approved

An application by South Coast Leisure was approved in January to allow a 3G pitch to be built as well as the football ground, with marginally taller floodlights to accommodate the pitch.

However, a condition of the granted permission limited the use of the floodlights to four days between Monday and Saturday during 4pm and 10pm — which should have been seven days per week.

A note in the planning application said the condition had been inexplicably changed despite not being requested or justified in the officer’s report.

Agent: New condition not necessary

Paul Airey, planning agent for South Coast Leisure, said confusion may have arisen because of the revised lighting, but the new condition was not necessary.

He said:

“When the council issued the permission they changed it inadvertently. They did not mean to do it but it has to be taken back to where it should be. “It is an unfortunate error on their behalf. There is no justification for it.”

Plans have been approved for the new football ground which will re-home Newport FC.

Plans for St George’s Park

Currently, the team have been sharing grounds with East Cowes Vics because their former home ground, St George’s Park, will be demolished and built on at the same time the new stadium will be built.

McDonald’s have submitted plans for the new retail park and it is rumoured Wickes could fill another of the retail units.

