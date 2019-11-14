Former Isle of Wight UKIP candidate stands for MP in General Election

Former UKIP parliamentary candidate Daryll Pitcher has said today (Thursday) he will stand to become the Isle of Wight MP in the General Election in December.

Despite saying last week he would not be running, Mr Pitcher has now said he will stand as an independent candidate, focusing primarily on Brexit.

Planned to support Brexit candidate

Mr Pitcher, who left UKIP a couple of months ago, said he had planned to support the Isle of Wight’s Brexit Party candidate, Peter Wiltshire.

However, Mr Wiltshire will now not stand after the Brexit Party pulled its candidates in constituencies won by Conservatives in 2017.

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some alterations and additions may be been made by OnTheWight. Ed