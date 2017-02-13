Former Prima Ballerina, Darcey Bussell, enchants pupils at St Catherine’s

Rachel shares this latest news from St Catherine’s school in Ventnor. Ed

Students, staff and trustees at St Catherine’s were delighted to welcome Strictly Come Dancing judge and former Prima Ballerina, Darcey Bussell to Grove Road, Ventnor last week.

Prior to her performance at The Winter Gardens, Darcey sprinkled some star-dust over our charitable special school – where we support nearly 60 young people (both from the Island and across the UK) to cope with the far-reaching effects of their severe and lifelong speech, language and communication difficulties each and every day.

An absolutely lovely afternoon

We are so grateful that Darcey took time out of her busy schedule to meet our students, answer their questions, have photographs taken and sign autographs.

It was an absolutely lovely afternoon – and an occasion which our young people will remember for the rest of their lives.