Founding member of Level 42 passes away

Sad news reaches us that Level 42 founder and Shanklin lad, Boon (Rowland) Gould, has passed away.

Fellow Level 42 member, Mark King, shared the following message on Facebook this morning:

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to tell you of the passing of our dear friend and brother Boon Gould. “Dorset Police confirmed that he was found dead at his home on Tuesday morning.

“You are at peace now Boon, no more pain mate. “Thank you for everything. Mark x”

Tributes have been pouring in on the Level 42 Facebook post as well as in response to tweets from Mark King and Boon’s brother, Phil, who said:

My heart is beyond broken. RIP Roland Charles ‘Boon’ Gould, my brother, 1955-2019 — Phil Gould (@bongosaloon) May 1, 2019

How he got his nickname

Boon apparently got his nickname from an uncle who had said to his mum that his inability to cry was a ‘real boon for the family’.

Our thoughts are with all who knew and loved Boon.

Boon plays the guitar solo on one of Level 42’s big numbers ‘Something about you’

Thanks to Matt Edmunds for the heads up.