Founding member of Level 42 passes away

Sad news reaches us that Level 42 founder and Shanklin lad, Boon (Rowland) Gould, has passed away.
Fellow Level 42 member, Mark King, shared the following message on Facebook this morning:
“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to tell you of the passing of our dear friend and brother Boon Gould.
“Dorset Police confirmed that he was found dead at his home on Tuesday morning.
“You are at peace now Boon, no more pain mate.
“Thank you for everything. Mark x”
Tributes have been pouring in on the Level 42 Facebook post as well as in response to tweets from Mark King and Boon’s brother, Phil, who said:
How he got his nickname
Boon apparently got his nickname from an uncle who had said to his mum that his inability to cry was a ‘real boon for the family’.
Our thoughts are with all who knew and loved Boon.
Wednesday, 1st May, 2019 11:12am
By Sally Perry
