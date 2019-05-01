‘It’s OK to not be OK’ is message of week-long maternal mental health campaign

This week marks a week long campaign organised by the Perinatal Mental Health Partnership (29th April to 5th May 2019).

Maria Villa Vine, Chair of Newport & District Labour Party, told OnTheWight,

“The campaign is dedicated to highlight the importance of talking about mental health illness during pregnancy and after having a baby. “More than one in ten women develop a mental illness during pregnancy or in the first year of a baby’s life. If left untreated Perinatal mental illness is one of the leading causes of death for women during pregnancy and the first year after birth.”

Maria goes on to add,

“The theme this year is ‘Mum’s Matter.’ There are many supportive blogs on social media throughout the week run by Perinatal Mental Health Partnership. “Encourage new mothers to talk about their feelings and listen to them. “Professionals are there to help. The message is ‘it’s OK not to be OK.’ “Mental Health Matters.”

Image: sean roy under CC BY 2.0