Fourth Isle of Wight Poundland store on the horizon

The discount chain, Poundland, could be coming to Cowes.

It’s thought the store would be located on the High Street where the iconic chain Woolworths once had a store. Most recently the site has been the home of M&Co.

News OnTheWight made some enquiries and on the QT it seems that the fourth store is planned, , but the official word from Poundland is less revealing.

They told us this.

“The Isle of Wight is a great location for Poundland and we’d love to come to Cowes. As soon as we have any news to share, we will.”

The chain already has branches in Ryde, Newport and Shanklin.

Thanks to Christopher Jackson for the heads-up.

Image: pittaya under CC BY 2.0