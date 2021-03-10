Fourth Isle of Wight Poundland store on the horizon

Poundland is a popular store on the Isle of Wight and it looks as though they could be opening a fourth branch. Details within

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

Poundland branch exterior

The discount chain, Poundland, could be coming to Cowes.

It’s thought the store would be located on the High Street where the iconic chain Woolworths once had a store. Most recently the site has been the home of M&Co.

News OnTheWight made some enquiries and on the QT it seems that the fourth store is planned, , but the official word from Poundland is less revealing.

They told us this.

“The Isle of Wight is a great location for Poundland and we’d love to come to Cowes. As soon as we have any news to share, we will.”

The chain already has branches in Ryde, Newport and Shanklin.

Thanks to Christopher Jackson for the heads-up.

Image: pittaya under CC BY 2.0

Wednesday, 10th March, 2021 12:52pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2ojh

Filed under: Cowes, Featured, Isle of Wight News, Retail

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below must comply with the Commenting 'House Rules' and are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...

Isle of Wight Events

Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*