Free Covid-safe beach sessions aimed to help young people de-stress and regain confidence

In Children’s Mental Health Awareness Week (1st-7th Feb), a new series of free beach sessions are being made available to children affected by the pandemic from surf therapy charity The Wave Project.

The Department for Education, in partnership with Barnardo’s and The Wave Project, has extended further funding for the charity to run its popular Wellbeing Catch-Up sessions on beaches around England.

Covid-safe sessions

These Covid-safe sessions take place outside, and provide children with an opportunity to de-stress and regain confidence.

They are part of the DfE’s Reintegration into Education project, and are available to any child aged 8 to 17 whose mental or emotional health has been impacted by the pandemic.

Sessions free of charge thanks to support

Wave Project CEO, Joe Taylor, said,

“Wellbeing Catch-ups are a really simple and effective way to help children affected by the pandemic to improve their emotional wellbeing. They are an opportunity for children to get outside and enjoy themselves safely with other children. “We are grateful to Barnardo’s and the Department for Education for extending funding for these sessions, which means they can be delivered free of charge to children across England.”

What to expect

Sessions will be delivered in small groups of up to six children at a time, supported by a professional facilitator alongside surfing coaches.

Parents can self-refer their children on to the sessions via the Barnardo’s See Hear Respond portal, located at See, Hear, Respond England | Barnardo’s.

Wellbeing Catch-up courses last between 7.5-15 hours depending on the needs of the young person. Led by a trained facilitator, young people use surfing and beach games to rebuilding confidence and overcome anxiety.

Between August and November, the Wave Project supported over 360 children and young people on their Wellbeing Catch-Up sessions.

Where

Courses are available at the following locations:

Isle of Wight (Sandown, Compton)

Cornwall (St Ives, Newquay, Bude)

Devon (Croyde, Bigbury, Sidmouth)

Dorset (Bournemouth)

Brighton (Southwick)

Scarborough (Cayton Bay, North Bay, South Bay)

Tynemouth

News shared by Helen on behalf of The Wave Project. Ed

Image: Taken in pre-Covid times