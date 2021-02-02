Police launch month of action focused on motorists using their phone illegally while driving

Officers from our Roads Policing Unit will be supporting a national campaign this month aimed at tackling motorists who use their mobile phone while driving.

Research has shown using a phone while at the wheel can impair your ability to react more than if you were to drive while over the alcohol limit. You are also twice as likely to be involved in a fatal collision caused by texting while driving than then you are from drink driving.

As part of the national campaign, officers from Hampshire Constabulary and Thames Valley Police’s joint Roads Policing Unit will focus on detecting and prosecuting those who continue to use their phone while driving.

Hazlett: Four times more likely to be involved in a collision whilst using a mobile phone

Road Safety Sergeant Dave Hazlett said,

“Most drivers are responsible and do not use their mobile phone whilst driving, but the few that continue to take risks by texting, surfing the internet, or completing other tasks, are putting other road users and themselves at risk. “The distraction of your phone will mean you are much less aware of what’s happening around you. This can lead to you failing to see road signs with important information on, maintain a proper lane position or a steady speed. “Additionally, it has been shown that motorists are four times more likely to be involved in a collision whilst using a mobile phone or being distracted in a vehicle, and your reactions are 50 per cent slower. “I would also ask people to think twice before answering a call using hands free, as this still creates a distraction, and never take your eyes off the road. “Challenge your friends and family to do the same, as it is unacceptable to use a mobile phone whilst driving. “It is not worth the risk.”

