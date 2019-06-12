Friendly Fires and Yungblud replace Cage The Elephant and Sam Fender at Isle of Wight Festival

Festival HQ share this latest update on the lineup at Isle of Wight Festival. Ed



The Isle of Wight Festival has announced the addition of Friendly Fires and Yungblud to the 2019 line up, replacing Cage the Elephant and Sam Fender, who have both been forced to pull their scheduled appearances due to injury and illness respectively.

Both acts will now perform on Saturday 15th on the Big Top stage.

The Summer of Love

This year’s festival kicks off tomorrow (Thursday) with the weekend set to celebrate the Summer of 69 – Peace and Love in tribute to the iconic festival of 1969.

Other acts performing across the weekend include Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, George Ezra, Fatboy Slim, Biffy Clyro, Hacienda Classical, Garbage and Keane.