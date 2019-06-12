Friendly Fires and Yungblud replace Cage The Elephant and Sam Fender at Isle of Wight Festival

Cage the Elephant and Sam Fender have both been forced to pull out due to injury and illness.

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

yungblud loner

Festival HQ share this latest update on the lineup at Isle of Wight Festival. Ed

The Isle of Wight Festival has announced the addition of Friendly Fires and Yungblud to the 2019 line up, replacing Cage the Elephant and Sam Fender, who have both been forced to pull their scheduled appearances due to injury and illness respectively.

Both acts will now perform on Saturday 15th on the Big Top stage.

For a flavour of what to expect, check both bands out below

The Summer of Love
This year’s festival kicks off tomorrow (Thursday) with the weekend set to celebrate the Summer of 69 – Peace and Love in tribute to the iconic festival of 1969.

Other acts performing across the weekend include Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, George Ezra, Fatboy Slim, Biffy Clyro, Hacienda Classical, Garbage and Keane.

Wednesday, 12th June, 2019 4:42pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2mXx

Filed under: Featured, Island-wide, Music, What's On

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

  Subscribe  
Email updates?
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*