Front counter at Newport Police station to close for two days next week

Isle of Wight Police advise that on Tuesday 25th August and Wednesday 26th August the front counter at Newport Police Station will be closed to allow for some essential maintenance.

As a temporary alternative, they will be opening the Ryde police station front counter on both of these days.

Station Street station

For those that don’t know, Ryde station is located on the aptly named Station Street. The counter will be open from 9am to 6pm.

Unfortunately, they will not be able to accept any found property at Ryde.

When to call 101 or 999

Outside of the opening hours above, members of the public are encouraged to report non-emergencies to police on 101 or via our online ‘Report’ tool on the Website

Always call 999 in the event of an emergency.

News shared by Isle of Wight Police, Ed

Image: © Google Maps/Streetview